JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawk girls’ basketball team opened their home season Tuesday night in front of a sparse and paltry crowd. I can’t imagine the difficulty for these girls, trying to get motivated when they don’t have friends or pep bands and big(ger) crowds. The feeling is of a glorified scrimmage, but I’m sure if you asked these girls, they would play in the park if they had to, because no one knows how long this will last, but at least; as of now, they get to compete.
Sumner-Fredericksburg has good size, and the J-Hawks were up against two six-footers and 5’11” Morgan Brandt, who scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds. What I really respect about Jesup is they play man-to-man, no matter the size of the opponent – and they do a great job knowing they are going to have to work especially hard on the boards and communicating on the court. They help each other and have the basketball savvy to double-team, yet find the uncovered offensive player. I seem to think I know basketball enough and have seen enough girls basketball to know that these girls are well-coached and are taught the game. Don’t teach them plays…teach them how to play the game. Head Coach Jordan Conrad and his staff do a great job.
There was a game to play, so let us talk about that. The girls came out with great intensity against a pretty good Sumner-Fredericksburg team. The J-Hawks were “ball-hawks,” using their great athleticism to create turnovers and jumped out to a 6 point lead at the end of one quarter.
“We came out ready to play, which I was a little concerned about with not much of a crowd to play in front of,” said Coach Conrad. “It’s just a different environment to play a game in than we are used to.”
The second quarter saw Jesup build an 11-point lead heading into the half. Amanda Treptow had 3 fouls and, at the start of the third quarter, she immediately received her fourth and would sit for the rest of the third quarter. The girls didn’t miss a beat without their leader on the floor and battled the taller Cougars to maintain that 11-point lead after the third frame. Someone who stood out to me during the third period was junior Natalie O’Connor. She is a very impassioned ball player who works extremely hard and plays with a bit of a fiery attitude.
In the fourth quarter the J-Hawks built on their lead to win this one by 16.
“Our girls played really hard and did a nice job of trying to battle on the inside,” added Coach Conrad. “They had a clear height advantage they were looking to exploit and we were able to battle enough to make the post shots tough.”
Junior Amanda Treptow would pour in 17 points to pace the J-Hawks. O’Connor scored 14 and junior Alexis Larson added 12. Both were career highs. Junior Jacie Lange contributed with 8 points and sophomore Laney Pilcher dropped in 4 points. Sophomore Kylie Winter had 6 rebounds to lead the team.
“We have a few things we need to clean up on both ends, but to be expected this early in the year,” concluded Coach Conrad. “Roles have changed for some of the girls, others are newcomers and it is going to take some time for them to adjust. It wasn’t pretty at all times but overall I was proud of the effort we put forth.”
1 2 3 4 T
Sumner-Fred 6 10 17 6 39
Jesup 12 15 17 11 55
Jesup was at Wapsie Valley last night. Stats and score were not readily available at press time. The girls will be back on the court when they travel to Hudson on Tuesday. They will be back home next Friday to host Aplington-Parkersburg.