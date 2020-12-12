HUDSON — The Class 2A, No. 13 ranked Jesup J-Hawk girls basketball team traveled to Hudson (1-2) Tuesday night and it took an extra period, but the J-Hawks stay undefeated with a 62-57 win. Jesup’s defense created 27 turnovers.
Jesup was paced by Sophomore Laney Pilcher who recorded her career high in points, dropping in 28. Pilcher also brought down 9 rebounds. Junior Amanda Treptow scored 17 and had 7 assists and 5 rebounds. Junior Natalie O’Connor added 8 points and had 4 steals, while junior Jacie Lange poured in 8 points and had 4 rebounds. Junior Alexis Larson added 1 point and 6 assists. Larson also had 4 rebounds.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Jesup 7 11 24 9 11 62
Hudson 14 6 13 18 6 57
Jesup is now 4-0 on the season and will hosted undefeated Aplington-Parkersburg (3-0) on Friday night. The girls will be back home tonight at 4:30 p.m. when they host MFL-Mar-Mac (3-0).