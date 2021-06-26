LA PORTE CITY – The Jesup J-Hawk softball team moved to 16-8 on the year with a doubleheader sweep at La Porte City Union (5-14) on Wednesday night.
Jesup had 23 hits and 15 walks to go along with their 10 stolen bases in the pair of games, and rode the good pitching of freshman Klair Kite to the team’s fifth win in a row.
Game 1
Klair Kite scattered just 4 hits over 7 innings, striking out 2 batters, and giving up just 1 run (not earned).
Amanda Treptow (Jr)-LF 1-4 1 RBI SB BB
Rylynn Delagardelle (So)-2B 2-2 3 RBI SB 1 RUN 3BB
Kendra McCombs (Sr)-1B 1-5 SB
Alexis Larson (Jr)-C 2-5 1 RBI 2 RUNS
Caelor Wymore (So)-SS 3-4 (double) 1 RBI 2 RUNS
Karlie Schutte (08)-3B 1-4 2 RBI 2 RUNS
Hailey Nie (Jr)-CF 0-3 1 RBI 1 SAC
Klair Kite (Fr)-P 1-3 1 RBI 2BB
Laney Pilcher (So)-RF 1-3 SB RUN BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 2 2 2 2 2 0 10
Union 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Game 2
Klair Kite gave up 14 hits over 7 innings, striking out 2, and allowing 4 runs.
Amanda Treptow (Jr)-LF 1-5 1RBI SB
Rylynn Delagardelle (So)-2B 1-2 1RUN 3BB
Kendra McCombs (Sr)-1B 0-3 2BB
Alexis Larson (Jr)-C 2-5 (double) 2RBI 2RUNS
Caelor Wymore (So)-SS 2-4 (double) 2RBI 2RUNS BB
Karlie Schutte (08)-3B 1-3 2RBI RUN BB HBP
Hailey Nie (Jr)-CF 1-4 2RBI RUN SB
Klair Kite (Fr)-P 1-3 2RBI BB
Laney Pilcher (So)-RF 2-4 (double) 2RUNS SB
Adrianna Boulden (Fr) 0-0 RUN SB
Harmony Shannon (08) 0-0 SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 4 0 4 1 0 2 11
Union 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 4
Jesup is at the Don Bosco tournament on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the girls played East Marshall (9-9) and Waterloo West (6-19). On Saturday, Jesup will face Janesville (7-12) and defending state champion Clarksville (13-4).