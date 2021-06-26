Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup softball 062621

The Jesup infield prior to the beginning of a game vs. Independence.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

LA PORTE CITY – The Jesup J-Hawk softball team moved to 16-8 on the year with a doubleheader sweep at La Porte City Union (5-14) on Wednesday night.

Jesup had 23 hits and 15 walks to go along with their 10 stolen bases in the pair of games, and rode the good pitching of freshman Klair Kite to the team’s fifth win in a row.

Game 1

Klair Kite scattered just 4 hits over 7 innings, striking out 2 batters, and giving up just 1 run (not earned).

Amanda Treptow (Jr)-LF 1-4 1 RBI SB BB

Rylynn Delagardelle (So)-2B 2-2 3 RBI SB 1 RUN 3BB

Kendra McCombs (Sr)-1B 1-5 SB

Alexis Larson (Jr)-C 2-5 1 RBI 2 RUNS

Caelor Wymore (So)-SS 3-4 (double) 1 RBI 2 RUNS

Karlie Schutte (08)-3B 1-4 2 RBI 2 RUNS

Hailey Nie (Jr)-CF 0-3 1 RBI 1 SAC

Klair Kite (Fr)-P 1-3 1 RBI 2BB

Laney Pilcher (So)-RF 1-3 SB RUN BB

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Jesup 0 2 2 2 2 2 0 10

Union 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1

Game 2

Klair Kite gave up 14 hits over 7 innings, striking out 2, and allowing 4 runs.

Amanda Treptow (Jr)-LF 1-5 1RBI SB

Rylynn Delagardelle (So)-2B 1-2 1RUN 3BB

Kendra McCombs (Sr)-1B 0-3 2BB

Alexis Larson (Jr)-C 2-5 (double) 2RBI 2RUNS

Caelor Wymore (So)-SS 2-4 (double) 2RBI 2RUNS BB

Karlie Schutte (08)-3B 1-3 2RBI RUN BB HBP

Hailey Nie (Jr)-CF 1-4 2RBI RUN SB

Klair Kite (Fr)-P 1-3 2RBI BB

Laney Pilcher (So)-RF 2-4 (double) 2RUNS SB

Adrianna Boulden (Fr) 0-0 RUN SB

Harmony Shannon (08) 0-0 SB

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Jesup 0 4 0 4 1 0 2 11

Union 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 4

Jesup is at the Don Bosco tournament on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the girls played East Marshall (9-9) and Waterloo West (6-19). On Saturday, Jesup will face Janesville (7-12) and defending state champion Clarksville (13-4).

