JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawks’ volleyball team got back to their winning ways and battled to a huge win against a ranked team in No. 15 ranked Aplington-Parkersburg. Any time you knock off a ranked team, it says a lot about your team and, for the Jesup squad, this may build a little confidence. After losing 5 of their last 7 against the likes of No. 5 Union, No. 2 Wapsie, and No. 7 Denver, these girls needed a big win, and they got it Tuesday night, 3-0.
In a conference that has all 9 teams ranked in the NICL-East alone, this is a tough, tough conference, and every night is a test. The NICL had 12 ranked teams total in last week’s IGHSAU rankings.
1 2 3 4 5 T
A-P 12 24 24 — — 0
Jesup 25 26 26 — — 3
Stats were not readily available at press time.
Vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
JESUP – On Thursday night, the J-Hawks hosted Class 1A’s No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (18-2). Jesup would lose, 3-1, in 4 very close sets that could have gone either way.
1 2 3 4 5 T
G-R 21 25 25 25 — 3
Jesup 25 22 21 23 — 1
Jesup falls to 15-10 on the year.
Next up for the J-Hawks, they will be at home on October 13 to host Class 2A’s No. 9 ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg (21-7).