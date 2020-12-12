JESUP – It was Senior Night in Jesup on Thursday, and eight individuals were recognized – wrestlers Bryce Gleiter, Trevor Kennet, Jesus Silva, Creed Rolison, Zach Friedly, Jerret Delagardelle, and Tanner Cole, along with cheerleader Rachel Clayberg.
The young and inexperienced J-Hawks fell to the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars, losing 10 matches, six by fall.
“Our wrestling team is going through growing pains this year,” said Head Coach Matt Gross. “As a team, we are wrestling a ton of first-/second-year wrestlers who are learning each day.”
Coach Gross is confident his young team will grow and get better.
“Last night was another example of these warriors getting as much mat time as possible and building a foundation for years to come,” added Gross. “Our freshman class went out last night and all got better. Kile Bucknell decided to go up a weight class to gain experience after playing basketball for the past four years. Dawson Bell and Skyler Blad also went out and battled during their matches.”
RESULTS
Sumner-Fredericksburg (SUFR) 60.0 Jesup (JESU) 22.0
106: Trace Meyer (SUFR) over Christian Beau (JESU) (Fall 1:03)
113: William Schutte (JESU) over (SUFR) (For.)
120: Danny Dillon (SUFR) over Kile Bucknell (JESU) (Fall 1:30)
126: Davis VanSickle (SUFR) over Logan Zuck (JESU) (Fall 0:15)
132: Connor Even (JESU) over Bryce Bergman (SUFR) (MD 14-6)
138: Nate Egan (SUFR) over Jarrett Ciesielski (JESU) (Fall 0:52)
145: Jerret Delagardelle (JESU) over Jesse Jones (SUFR) (Fall 3:42)
152: Owen Kime (SUFR) over (JESU) (For.)
160: Spencer Matt (SUFR) over (JESU) (For.)
170: Treyce Ensign (SUFR) over Carter Studebaker (JESU) (Fall 0:51)
182: Grant Henderson (SUFR) over Skyler Blad (JESU) (Fall 4:36)
195: Kyle Kuhlmann (SUFR) over (JESU) (For.)
220: Cadillac Pagel (SUFR) over (JESU) (For.)
285: Zach Friedly (JESU) over (SUFR) (For.)
In closing, Coach Gross added that he is extremely pleased with where the team is currently at and he is excited to see where this team will be in February.