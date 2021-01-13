JESUP – The J-Hawks boys basketball team is riding a five game winning streak after making quick work of Union Community Knights (3-7) last Friday night.
Jesup jumped all over the Knights and led this game by 20 at halftime. That’s pretty much how it would finish and the J-Hawks improve to 7-3 on the season with a 76-55 win.
“Another good conference win for our ball club vs Union.” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “Got solid performances again from Carson Lienau and Brodie Kresser.”
Junior Carson Lienau has been dominant all year and this game was nothing different, dropping in 22 points and corralling 13 rebounds. Senior Brodie Kresser added 16 points and 7 rebounds along with 6 assists. Junior Parker McHone added 14 points, while junior Corbin Fuelling came off the bench to score 10. Senior Jase Pilcher contributed with 6 points and 5 rebounds and junior Carter Even added 4 points. Freshman Jack Miller made a basket and scored 2. Senior Parker Duwe also had 2 points.
“Our bench, Corbin Fuelling and Carter Even, gave us a good lift as we got in foul trouble in the first half.” added Coach Smeins, “We play a solid Sumner-Fred team who knocked off Wapsie Valley on Friday. This league is tough every single night.”
1 2 3 4 T
Union 12 7 19 17 55
Jesup 23 16 17 20 76
Jesup traveled to Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-6) on Tuesday night. Look for the stats and analysis in Saturday’s paper. The boys will also travel to No. 9 ranked Wapsie Valley (6-2) on Friday night for a re-match of a early season battle won by the Warriors.