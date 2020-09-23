JESUP – The J-Hawks hosted the Denver Cyclones(1-2) last Friday night and it was a game of missed opportunities and Denver defeats Jesup 20-6.
The J-Hawks had 1st and goal inside the 5 yard line three times and could not get in the endzone until the final 3 minutes of the game.
Senior quarterback, Jase Picher scored on a 5 yard run with 3:49 left in the 4th quarter, but it was not enough and Jesup falls to 1-3 on the season.
Pilcher threw for 168 yard on 15/21 passing and one interception. Pilcher ran for 101 yards on 5 carries and most of that came in the fourth quarter on a 60 yard run down to the 5 yard line. Senior running back, Jerret Delagardelle ran for 68 yards on 12 carries, while Senior Tanner Cole tallied 8 yards on 5 carries.
Senior Brodie Kresser led the team in receiving with 4 catches for 66 yards, while Cole had 3 catches for 43 yards.
Defensively, Kresser had 9.0 tackles and Cole added 8.5 and recovered a fumble.
Next up for the J-Hawks; they will be back at home on Friday night hosting the Osage Green Devils (1-2). Game time scheduled for 7:30pm.