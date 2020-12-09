Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup’s Bryce Gleiter (shown here against Oelwein) was the 160-pound champion in the Jesup Varsity Tournament on December 5.

 Photo by Chris Baldus

JESUP – Jerret Delagardelle and Bryce Gleiter were Champions at their respective weights last Saturday in the Jesup Varsity Tournament.

Jesup Varsity Wrestling Tournament Results

106

Christian Beau (1-1) placed 2nd and scored 16 team points.

  • Round 1 – Christian Beau (Jesup) 1-1 won by fall over Jaedrek Bowles (AGWSR) 0-2 (Fall 2:30)
  • Round 2 – Case Monat (North Tama) 4-0 won by fall over Christian Beau (Jesup) 1-1 (Fall 3:13)
  • Round 3 – Christian Beau (Jesup) 1-1 received a bye () (Bye)

113

William Schutte (1-4) placed 5th.

  • Round 1 – William Schutte (Jesup) 1-4 won by fall over Carter Gleiter (Waterloo West) 0-5 (Fall 1:27)
  • Round 2 – Christian Dronebarger (North Tama) 5-2 won by fall over William Schutte (Jesup) 1-4 (Fall 5:32)
  • Round 3 – Coltan Richtsmeier (AGWSR) 3-4 won by fall over William Schutte (Jesup) 1-4 (Fall 1:50)
  • Round 4 – Jackson Wedo (Postville) 9-2 won by fall over William Schutte (Jesup) 1-4 (Fall 3:17)
  • Round 5 – Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 4-1 won by fall over William Schutte (Jesup) 1-4 (Fall 2:35)

113

Kile Bucknell (4-1) placed 2nd and scored 33 team points.

  • Round 1 – Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 4-1 won by fall over Christian Dronebarger (North Tama) 5-2 (Fall 1:06)
  • Round 2 – Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 4-1 won by decision over Coltan Richtsmeier (AGWSR) 3-4 (Dec 6-3)
  • Round 3 – Jackson Wedo (Postville) 9-2 won by fall over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 4-1 (Fall 3:03)
  • Round 4 – Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 4-1 won by injury default over Carter Gleiter (Waterloo West) 0-5 (Inj. 0:00)
  • Round 5 – Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 4-1 won by fall over William Schutte (Jesup) 1-4 (Fall 2:35)

120

Kaleb Zuck (1-3) placed 4th and scored 13 team points.

  • Round 1 – Kaden Abbas (AGWSR) 2-2 won by fall over Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 1-3 (Fall 0:54)
  • Round 2 – Kaden Karns (Waterloo West) 4-0 won by fall over Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 1-3 (Fall 1:58)
  • Round 3 – Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 1-3 won by fall over Khiaya Burns (Postville) 1-5 (Fall 0:40)
  • Round 4 – Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 1-3 received a bye () (Bye)
  • Round 5 – Nick Koch (North Fayette Valley) 3-1 won by fall over Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 1-3 (Fall 1:30)

126

Logan Zuck (0-4) placed 5th and scored 5 team points.

  • Round 1 – Nelson Reicks (NH/TV) 1-3 won by fall over Logan Zuck (Jesup) 0-4 (Fall 4:46)
  • Round 2 – Cale Bradley (North Tama) 4-2 won by fall over Logan Zuck (Jesup) 0-4 (Fall 1:31)
  • Round 3 – Noah Clikeman (AGWSR) 2-2 won by fall over Logan Zuck (Jesup) 0-4 (Fall 2:18)
  • Round 4 – Reese Talaska (Waterloo West) 4-0 won by fall over Logan Zuck (Jesup) 0-4 (Fall 1:43)
  • Round 5 – Logan Zuck (Jesup) 0-4 received a bye () (Bye)

132

Connor Even (0-3) placed 7th and scored 2 team points.

  • Round 1 – Wilson Perez (Postville) 7-3 won by fall over Connor Even (Jesup) 0-3 (Fall 2:53)
  • Round 2 – Drayke Podhajsky (North Tama) 2-4 won by decision over Connor Even (Jesup) 0-3 (Dec 8-7)
  • Round 3 – Jacob Germann (North Fayette Valley) 2-2 won by decision over Connor Even (Jesup) 0-3 (Dec 13-7)
  • 7th Place Match – Connor Even (Jesup) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)

138

Jarrett Ciesielski (1-3) placed 7th and scored 8 team points.

  • Round 1 – Leander Reicks (NH/TV) 2-3 won by fall over Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) 1-3 (Fall 5:04)
  • Round 2 – Jesse Grimes (North Fayette Valley) 2-2 won by fall over Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) 1-3 (Fall 1:12)
  • Round 3 – Zach Johnson (AGWSR) 4-0 won by fall over Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) 1-3 (Fall 1:35)
  • 7th Place Match – Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) 1-3 won by fall over Ethan Alferink (Jesup) 0-4 (Fall 0:50)

138

Ethan Alferink (0-4) placed 8th.

  • Round 1 – Riley Rankin (Postville) 8-2 won by fall over Ethan Alferink (Jesup) 0-4 (Fall 2:58)
  • Round 2 – Braeden Ellis (North Fayette Valley) 2-2 won by fall over Ethan Alferink (Jesup) 0-4 (Fall 1:00)
  • Round 3 – Cooper Paxton (Waterloo West) 3-1 won by fall over Ethan Alferink (Jesup) 0-4 (Fall 3:16)
  • 7th Place Match – Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) 1-3 won by fall over Ethan Alferink (Jesup) 0-4 (Fall 0:50)

145

Jerret Delagardelle (4-0) placed 1st and scored 40 team points.

  • Round 1 – Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) 4-0 won by fall over Nathan Kucera (North Tama) 2-4 (Fall 3:12)
  • Round 2 – Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) 4-0 won by fall over Brendan Wander (North Fayette Valley) 2-2 (Fall 1:16)
  • Round 3 – (Fall 1:03)
  • 1st Place Match – Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) 4-0 won by fall over Alan Millin (Postville) 7-2 (Fall 1:54)

152

Dawson Bell (1-8) placed 5th and scored 5 team points.

  • Round 1 – Logan Rausch (North Tama) 3-3 won by fall over Dawson Bell (Jesup) 1-8 (Fall 1:02)
  • Round 2 – Alex Streif (North Fayette Valley) 3-1 won by fall over Dawson Bell (Jesup) 1-8 (Fall 0:28)
  • Round 3 – Bu Reh (Waterloo West) 1-3 won by decision over Dawson Bell (Jesup) 1-8 (Dec 10-4)
  • Round 4 – Gavin Rings (NH/TV) 5-0 won by fall over Dawson Bell (Jesup) 1-8 (Fall 0:42)
  • Round 5 – Dawson Bell (Jesup) 1-8 received a bye () (Bye)

160

Bryce Gleiter (5-0) placed 1st and scored 43 team points.

  • Round 1 – Bryce Gleiter (Jesup) 5-0 won by fall over Elmer Toj (Postville) 0-7 (Fall 1:11)
  • Round 2 – Bryce Gleiter (Jesup) 5-0 won by decision over Daniel Gekpoah (Waterloo West) 4-1 (Dec 6-2)
  • Round 3 – Bryce Gleiter (Jesup) 5-0 won by fall over Ashton Bradley (North Tama) 3-4 (Fall 4:56)
  • Round 4 – Bryce Gleiter (Jesup) 5-0 won by fall over Dylan Lerch (North Fayette Valley) 2-3 (Fall 5:44)
  • Round 5 – Bryce Gleiter (Jesup) 5-0 won by injury default over Trevor Kennet (Jesup) 1-4 (Inj. 0:00)

160

Trevor Kennet (1-4) placed 5th.

  • Round 1 – Dylan Lerch (North Fayette Valley) 2-3 won by fall over Trevor Kennet (Jesup) 1-4 (Fall 0:17)
  • Round 2 – Trevor Kennet (Jesup) 1-4 won by fall over Elmer Toj (Postville) 0-7 (Fall 1:26)
  • Round 3 – Daniel Gekpoah (Waterloo West) 4-1 won by injury default over Trevor Kennet (Jesup) 1-4 (Inj. 2:10)
  • Round 4 – Ashton Bradley (North Tama) 3-4 won by injury default over Trevor Kennet (Jesup) 1-4 (Inj. 0:00)
  • Round 5 – Bryce Gleiter (Jesup) 5-0 won by injury default over Trevor Kennet (Jesup) 1-4 (Inj. 0:00)

170

Tanner Cole (2-2) placed 3rd and scored 21 team points.

  • Round 1 – Tanner Cole (Jesup) 2-2 won by fall over Isaac Taylor (Waterloo West) 1-3 (Fall 1:29)
  • Round 2 – Tanner Cole (Jesup) 2-2 won by fall over Gama Cordera (Postville) 3-7 (Fall 0:48)
  • Round 3 – Jacob Haley (AGWSR) 4-0 won by fall over Tanner Cole (Jesup) 2-2 (Fall 2:33)
  • Round 4 – Derek Berger (North Fayette Valley) 3-1 won by fall over Tanner Cole (Jesup) 2-2 (Fall 2:27)
  • Round 5 – Tanner Cole (Jesup) 2-2 received a bye () (Bye)

182

Skyler Blad (0-3) placed 4th and scored 4 team points.

  • Round 1 – Austin Geerts (NH/TV) 3-1 won by fall over Skyler Blad (Jesup) 0-3 (Fall 1:32)
  • Round 2 – Brian Schroeder (Postville) 6-3 won by fall over Skyler Blad (Jesup) 0-3 (Fall 1:30)
  • Round 3 – Kale Rodgers (North Fayette Valley) 3-0 won by fall over Skyler Blad (Jesup) 0-3 (Fall 1:38)
  Stats courtesy trackwrestling

