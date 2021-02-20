DYERSVILLE – It took an extra quarter to resolve this one, but the J-Hawks fell short and their season ends, 58-54.
Jesup led this game after one quarter, 11-8, but by halftime the Blazers held a one point led, 24-23.
Jesup re-took the lead going into the fourth quarter, leading 39-38. Beckman would tie it up and it would take an extra period where Beckman out-scored the J-Hawks 8-4.
Brodie Kresser had 17 points, while Parker McHone had 14. Carson Lienau added 12 and Jase Pilcher had 6 points. Jack Miller had 5 points.
Jesup ends their season 12-11. They lose 4 seniors to graduation, but have a good supporting cast returning next season.