Jesup fball Jase Pilcher 101420

Jesup’s senior quarterback, Jase Pilcher, threw for 270 yards and 3 touchdowns in Friday night’s loss to Sumner-Fredericksburg. Jesup will open the first round of playoff action on Friday night at Dike-New Hartford.

 Photo courtesy Chris Baldus

SUMNER – The Jesup J-Hawk football team traveled to face the Cougars of Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-4) in the final game of the regular season. It was a tale of two halves, and the rough first half was too much to overcome. The J-Hawks fell, 22-18.

Jesup defense gave up 240 yards on the ground and turned the ball over 3 times. This was definitely a game they could have won, but the 3 fumbles were costly.

Senior quarterback Jase Pilcher had an outstanding game, throwing for 270 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jesup only rushed for 35 total yards, but the air attack was efficient and senior Brodie Kresser hauled in 4 catches, 2 of which were touchdowns and a total of 77 yards. Junior Parker McHone had 4 catches for 114 yards and a 75-yard catch and run for a touchdown. Junior Corbin Fuelling had 2 catches for 44 yards, while senior Tanner Cole had 2 catches for 22 yards.

Defensively, junior Noah Sheridan had 2 sacks and 5 total tackles. Kresser added 13.5 total tackles.

1 2 3 4 T

Jesup 6 0 0 12 18

Sumner-Fred 8 6 0 8 22

Jesup falls to 2-5 on the season and will travel to Dike-New Hartford (5-2) on Friday for the first round of the playoffs. These two teams had one common opponent this season. Dike-New Hartford beat Hudson, 48-6, while Jesup lost to Hudson, 6-0, in a game where quarterback Jase Pilcher did not play.