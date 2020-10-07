WATERLOO – It was a tough night for the J-Hawks as they traveled to Waterloo to battle Columbus Catholic (5-1). The Sailors high powered offense was too much for the J-Hawks and this one was all but over by half time.
Columbus scored on their first possession when they traveled 58 yards on 3 runs to make this a 7-0 game with 9:38 left in the first quarter. The J-Hawks were able to move the ball on their third possession, but it stalled out at the Sailors 49 yard line and Jesup had to punt. The Sailors took over again at their own 28 yard line and it took 2 plays to make this a 14-0 game with :37 seconds left in the first quarter.
The J-Hawks took the next kickoff Parker McHone almost went the distance, but was tackled at the 5 yard line. After changing sides and heading into the second quarter, the J-Hawks had 2nd and goal at the 5 yard line, but after 3 attempts, they could not get in and the Sailors took over on downs. The Sailors threw a bomb on the first play from scrimmage, down to the J-Hawks 42 yard line. 3 plays later the Sailors fumbled and Jesup took over. Again, they had a nice drive on two passes down to the Sailors 8 yard line, but again stalled out, getting nothing out of it, after a blocked field goal. This game should be tied, but Jesup comes up empty again.
Jesup had several opportunities in the second quarter, recovering two fumbles, but Jesup could get nothing going and Columbus blocked a punt in Jesup territory. Columbus scored two more times to take a commanding 28-0 lead going into halftime.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 0 0 7 7 14
Columbus Catholic 14 14 14 14 56
Senior Jase Pilcher had a 144 yards on 10 of 24 passing. Pilcher also rushed for 115 yards on 14 carries, scoring 2 touchdowns, which included a 64 yard touchdown run. Senior Tanner Cole had 6 catches for 70 yards.
Defensively, the J-Hawks recovered 3 fumbles. Junior Noah Sheridan, Senior Bryce Gleiter and Pilcher all were recipients of recovered fumbles.
Head Coach Tim Sauer acknowledged that Columbus is a physical and speedy team. “They were in 2A last year and a playoff team as well.” added Coach Sauer, “It was a great measuring stick for us as a program and help us figure out some of the areas where we are still deficient.”
Coach Sauer also added that Jesup is the only team this year to score multiple touchdown’s on them, as they have shutout several of their opponents this year.
The J-Hawks fall to 2-4 on the season and will be on the road again this Friday night when they travel to Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-4) to finish out the regular season.