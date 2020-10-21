DIKE – The Jesup J-Hawks traveled to Dike-New Hartford for the first round of the 2020 high school football playoffs last week. The Wolverines (6-2) came out and score 20 unanswered points in the first quarter, and cruised to a 41-6 win to end the J-Hawks’ season at 2-6.
1 2 3 4 T
Dike-NH 20 0 15 6 41
Jesup 0 0 6 0 6
Playing in their last game were 12 seniors – Jesus Silva, Zach Friedly, Toby Sebetka, Trevor Kennett, Bryce Gleiter, Brodie Kresser, Jerret Delagardelle, Jase Pilcher, Gavin Ruroden, Tanner Cole, Dawson Dykes, and Brady Dahl.
The J-Hawk defense gave up 275 rushing yards and 396 total yards. Big plays were a factor as Jesup gave up touchdown runs of 69 and 86 yards, along with an 84-yard passing touchdown.
Individual stats were not available at press time.