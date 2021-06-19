MONONA – The pitching has been outstanding for the Jesup J-Hawks so far this season, and Wednesday night was no exception. With Cole Bucknell taking the mound for the J-Hawks, he pitched his team to a 11-0 win over the MFL Mar-Mac Bulldogs (7-10).
Bucknell scattered 3 hits over 6 innings, striking out 7 batters enroute to his third win of the year. Bucknell has a 1.07 ERA this season.
Pitching has been solid for the J-Hawks in 2021, with a team ERA of 1.58. Jesup moves to 11-2 on the year, and faced Denver (7-10) on Friday night (results not available at press time).
Senior Brodie Kresser was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and stole 2 bases, while junior Nate Cagley was 1 for 4, scoring a run. Senior Jase Pilcher had a hit and knocked in 1 run. Freshman Jack Miller was 1 for 3, including a double, and scored 2 runs. Sophomore Brevin Dahl had a hit and 2 RBI, scoring 2 runs. Junior Brody Clark-Hurlbert was 1 for 3 with a triple and 2 RBI. Bucknell helped his cause with an RBI single.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 0 5 1 2 3 11
MFL-Mar-Mac 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0