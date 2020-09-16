JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawk volleyball team hosted a five-team round-robin on Saturday, September 12. Each team played four matches, and Jesup never dropped a set, going 4-0 and gaining invaluable experience before their Tuesday matchup with second-ranked Wapsie Valley in Fairbank.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Central Elkader 10 2 — — — 0
Jesup 21 21 — — — 2
1 2 3 4 5 T
North Linn 17 13 — — — 0
Jesup 21 21 — — — 2
1 2 3 4 5 T
Alburnett 8 8 — — — 0
Jesup 21 21 — — — 2
1 2 3 4 5 T
South Winneshiek 9 12 — — — 0
Jesup 21 21 — — — 2
Next up for the J-Hawks, they traveled to Wapsie Valley on Tuesday. Stats were not readily available at press time. Look for story in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.
Next Tuesday, September 22, they will be in Union, facing Union and Columbus Catholic.