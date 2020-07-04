GILBERTVILLE – On Wednesday night, the Jesup J-Hawks traveled to Gilbertville to take on the ranked Dons of Don Bosco. The Dons came away with a hard fought win.
A big inning in the fourth for the Dons was the story of this matchup, as Jesup hung in there against a really good team.
“Tonight they [Don Bosco] made every play defensively,” Jesup Head Coach Bruce Wall said. “ I felt that our pitchers did a good job against a team that hits the ball better than most teams in Northeast Iowa.”
This was a 1-1 game going into the third inning, where Don Bosco added a run to take a 2-1 lead. Then the Dons added 4 more in the bottom half of the fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead, but Jesup battled right back with 3 of their own in the top of the fifth to make this a 6-4 game.
Don Bosco plated 3 more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a commanding 9-4 lead, and that’s as close as it would get.
“I think that we made some strides again tonight,” Coach Wall said, “but continue to find other aspects of our game that we must get cleaned up before the postseason starts.”
Sophomore Cole Bucknell was on the mound for the J-Hawks, going 4 1/3 innings, scattering 5 hits, and giving up 9 runs (only 4 earned). Bucknell struck out 2 and walked 3. He also hit two batters. The defense did not help Bucknell, committing 4 errors behind him.
Coach Wall said, “Defensively and base running, we have to be better moving forward.”
On a positive note, eighth grader Jack Miller pitched 1 2/3 innings, only giving up 1 hit.
At the plate, senior backstop Cole Oberbroeckling had 2 hits in as many at-bats and walked twice. He had 3 RBI (runs batted in). Junior rightfielder Gavin Nolan added a hit in 2 at-bats, walking twice and scoring twice. Sophomore leftfielder Brody Clark-Hurlbert was 1 for 4. Junior three-bagger Jace Pilcher was 1 for 3 with a walk. Senior first baseman Nick Gutierrez added a hit and a walk, and junior DH Bryce Gleiter was 1 for 2 with a walk.
In closing, Coach Wall added, “I thought that we did a very good job of putting the ball in play and forcing them to make plays.”
The J-Hawks fall to 3-4 on the season.
Next Up
Jesup traveled to Clayton Ridge on Thursday night and Wapsie Valley on Friday. Stats were not readily available at press time. They’ll be back in action Monday night at home against Aplington-Parkersburg.