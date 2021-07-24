WAVERLY — On paper, the Jesup J-Hawks (26-3) were the better team. Unfortunately, they must play the game, and although it was an outstanding game, they fell short, losing to the Denver Cyclones (17-18), 3-2.
This was a matchup of each team’s ace pitcher – Jesup’s Nate Cagley dueled Denver’s Bryce Phelps – and both pitched a terrific game. But only one could win.
Denver scored first, adding a run in the top of the first inning on a leadoff bloop double, followed by a 1-out double. With 2 on and 1 out, this could have gotten ugly early, but a ground ball, touch-and-throw, double-play by three-bagger Jack Miller got the J-Hawks out of the inning.
Cagley settled in after the first and gave up just 1 hit in the next 3 innings, but Jesup could do nothing offensively against Phelps, who had 7 strikeouts through 3 innings.
The score stayed 1-0 until the J-Hawks came to bat in the bottom of the fourth inning. Senior Gavin Nolan led off with a walk, stole second, and advanced to third on an errant throw by the catcher. Cagley promptly drove Nolan in on a single to right field to make this a 1-1 game.
In the top half of the fifth inning, Denver used timely hitting to plate 2 runs. A single, a sacrifice, and an intentional walk put 2 guys on with 2 outs. And on a 3-2 count, Layne Fober lined a double down the left field line to score both runs. Denver took a 3-1 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Jesup got Cagley to third base, but a strikeout ended the threat.
It was still 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, and Jesup came to bat needing a big inning to tie or win it. They got their big inning when sophomore Brevin Dahl led off with a single to right, followed by a walk to Miller. This chased Denver’s Bryce Phelps from the game, and Denver would relieve him with junior Braden Powers. Junior Carson Lienau moved the runners over with a sacrifice bunt and, with only 1 out, the J-Hawks had runners on second and third. Junior Parker McHone came to the plate and grounded out to second base to score Dahl. This made the score 3-2 with 2 outs and Jesup’s star player, Brodie Kresser, coming to the plate.
Strategically, the Cyclones intentionally walked him, and this brought up Nolan with 2 on and 2 outs. Kresser stole second, and a hit would probably have won it for the J-Hawks. Nolan battled to a 3-2 count but struck out swinging to end the comeback bid.
Junior Nate Cagley scattered 7 hits over 7 innings, giving up 3 earned runs, and striking out 5.
B. Kresser-Sr SS 0-3 BB SB
G. Nolan-Sr 2B 0-3 RUN BB SB
N. Cagley-Jr P 1-3 RBI
J. Pilcher-Sr DH 0-3
B. Clark-Hurlbert-Jr LF 0-3
Bre. Dahl-So RF 1-3 RUN
J. Miller-Fr 3B 0-2 BB
C. Lienau-Jr 1B 1-1 SAC BB
P. McHone-Jr Cf 0-3 RBI
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Denver 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 3
Jesup 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2
Jesup ends the season with a 26-4 record. They graduate five seniors – Gavin Nolan, Brodie Kresser, Brady Dahl, Bryce Gleiter, and Jase Pilcher.
The J-Hawks have a lot of talent returning next season, led by Nate Cagley, who not only was one of Jesup’s best pitchers, but also hit .500 on the year, knocking in a team-high 37 runs.
Also returning next season are starters Jack Miller, Parker McHone, Brevin Dahl, Kile Bucknell, Brody Clark-Hurlbert, and Carson Lienau.