HUDSON – The Jesup J-Hawks were without starting quarterback Jase Pilcher when they traveled to Hudson last Friday night. Pilcher was sitting out due to a possible exposure to COVID-19.
“Our mentality going into the season with COVID is the team needs the mindset of ‘next man up,’” said Head Coach Tim Sauer.
This game was 0-0 at the end of regulation and, on the second possession of the second overtime, Hudson hit on a 3-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to end it, 6-0.
Without their starting quarterback, Jesup struggled to get anything going on offense, relying on the run, where the Pirates stacked the line of scrimmage and just waited for them.
Senior Brodie Kresser stepped in as quarterback and went 7 of 20 for 60 yards, but threw 2 interceptions.
Senior Jerret Delagardelle had 36 yards on 15 carries, while Kresser carried the ball 16 times for 8 yards.
Junior Parker McHone had 4 catches for 48 yards.
Defensively, the J-Hawks were outstanding, holding the Pirates to 103 total yards and intercepting Hudson twice, while recovering two fumbles. Brodie Kresser had 2 interceptions and recovered a fumble. Delagardelle had a fumble recovery and senior Bryce Gleiter had 10 tackles and one sack. Seniors Tanner Cole and Delagardelle had 7 solo tackles each. Junior Noah Sheridan, Gleiter, junior Carson Lienau, and junior Merak Sly each had a sack.
We were close to achieving our goal for Friday, but didn’t play well enough in the different phases of the game to get a ‘W,’” added Coach Sauer. “Putting it all in perspective, it’s always great to be able to play under the Friday Night Lights.”
Jesup will start district play Friday night when they travel to Manly, Iowa, to take on the Central Springs Panthers (1-1).