WATERLOO – Jesup boys baseball traveled to Columbus-Catholic for an NICL showdown that turned into a hitter’s game. The Sailors came away with the win in 8 innings, 12-11.
The J-Hawks and Sailors traded runs for the first 5 innings, and both teams scored 5 runs each in the fourth, making this an 8-7 J-Hawk lead going into the late innings. Columbus tied this up in the fifth with 3 runs after Jesup scored 2 of their own in the top half of the inning. Columbus added another run in the sixth to make this an 11-10 game in favor of the Sailors. But the J-Hawks didn’t fold and pushed across a run in their half of the seventh to send this to extra innings.
In extra frames, the J-Hawks failed to score, and the Sailors plated a run to win this, 12-11.
Junior third baseman Jase Pilcher went 2 for 5 with 2 RBI (runs batted in). Senior backstop Cole Oberbroeckling added 2 hits and 3 RBI with a double and scored twice. Eighth grader Jack Miller contributed with 2 hits and 2 runs scored. Junior pitcher Brodie Kresser had a hit in 4 at-bats, with 1 RBI.
The J-Hawks are now 3-3 on the season. Next up will be a trip to Gilbertville tonight and a game with Don Bosco (6-1). On Thursday, Jesup travels to Clayton Ridge. On Friday, they travel to Wapsie Valley.