OELWEIN – The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball season started with a bang on Monday night when they traveled to Oelwein to take on the Huskies.
Jesup’s smothering full court defense was the key to victory as they created several turnovers, which led to easy points and the J-Hawks ran away with a 57-24 win.
After graduating four starters from last year’s team, the J-Hawks didn’t miss a beat and found points in other ways typical of J-Hawks basketball. Physical inside play and second chance rebounds created points.
Sophomore Laney Pilcher was a dominant presence inside as she scored 24 points to pace the J-Hawks. Junior point guard, Amanda Treptow scored 17. Junior Jacie Lange added 9 points, while Junior Alexis Larson contributed with 5. And Sophomore Mackenzie Butters scored 2 points.
1 2 3 4 Total
Jesup 24 15 16 2 57
Oelwein 8 10 2 4 24
The J-Hawks are 1-0 on the young season and will travel to Sumner-Fredericksburg on December 1.