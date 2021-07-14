COGGON – The Jesup J-Hawk softball team’s season came to an end on Friday night at North Linn High School in a battle with the Class 2A, No. 2-ranked Lynx (37-6).
North Linn jumped on the J-Hawks early and never looked back as they cruised to a 6-inning, 15-5 win.
“North Linn is a very complete ball team,” said Head Coach Rod Elson, “and we knew we would have to play extremely well if we were to upset them.”
Jesup did make this a ball game in the fourth inning when sophomore shortstop Caelor Wymore hit a grand slam to make this an 8-4 game. Jesup added another run to make it 8-5 in the fifth inning, but that is as close as they would get, when North Linn put it away with a 5-spot in the bottom of the fifth.
“This is a very young team that will only get better,” added Coach Elson. “This game was a learning experience as to what needed to happen to take the program up to the elite level of high school softball.”
A. Treptow-Jr LF1-3 RUN BB
A. Larson-Jr C 1-2 double RUN BB
R. Delagardelle-So 2B 0-2 RUN BB
C. Wymore-So SS 1-3 HR RUN 4RBI
K. McCombs-Sr 1B 1-3 RBI
H. Nie-Jr CF 1-3
Kar. Schutte-08 3B 0-3
K. Kite-Fr P 0-1 2BB
L. Pilcher-So RF 2-3 RUN
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 4 0 1 0 0 5
North Linn 2 6 0 0 5 2 0 15
Jesup finishes the season with a 25-11 record. Kendra McCombs will depart as the only senior on the team. McCombs batted .357 on the year and knocked in 35 runs in a great senior campaign that culminated in an honorable mention all-conference selection. She was a 2-year starter and is a career .355 batter.
“This team has one senior, Kendra McCombs,” said Coach Elson. “Kendra played outfield her whole career until we moved her to first base, where she earned NICL honorable mention. Her leadership, bat, and defensive play will be very much missed.”
Jesup has a good nucleus coming back to make a deeper run next year. First-team all-conference pitcher Klair Kite will return after starting 34 games as a freshman and compiling a 24-10 record. Kite had a 2.71 ERA and struck out 74 batters in 209 innings pitched.
Another first team all-conference selection, Caelor Wymore will return for her junior year after an impressive sophomore campaign. Wymore batted .382 with a team-leading 5 home runs, 12 doubles, and 50 RBI.
Second team all-conference selection Rylynn Delagardelle led the team with a .409 batting average in her sophomore year. She also led the J-Hawks with 47 total hits (tied with Amanda Treptow), and was third on the team in RBI with 35.
Junior Amanda Treptow, playing her first year of softball, had a great year in the leadoff position for the J-Hawks, batting .395 and leading the team in runs scored with 46 and stolen bases with 31. She tied with Delagardelle for the most total hits with 47.
Catcher Alexis Larson will return for her senior year after a second-team all-conference selection this season and posting a .351 average. She was second on the team in RBI with 39. Larson had 3 home runs and led the team in walks. Larson has 5 career home runs.
Others returning next season are sophomore Laney Pilcher (.322 avg), Hailey Nie (.330 avg), and Klair Kite (.333 avg), along with talented eighth-grader Karlie Schutte (.316 avg). Speedster Harmony Shannon, an eighth grader, was second on the team with 13 stolen bases.
Coach Elson concluded, “This team exceeded our expectations! This is a very young team. When the season began, we only had 3 players with very much varsity experience. They worked hard at their softball crafts. This is a team that had a team batting average below .280 after the second week of the season, and they finished just short of .350. All 9 starters finished above .316. A team record of 25-11 is a good season when we’re this young!”