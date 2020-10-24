JESUP — The J-Hawks’ volleyball team’s season has come to an end with a second round loss to Grundy Center, 3-1. A hard-fought, four-set loss could have gone either way but, in the end, the J-Hawks fell and ended their season with a record of 15-13.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Grundy Center 25 26 20 25 — 3
Jesup 16 24 25 23 — 1
Jesup’s five seniors are Kalista Schutte, Jamie Thoma, Alexis Harris, Kendra McCombs, and Bella Kresser.
Jesup will have a lot of talent coming back next year, but will have to replace a 1,600-plus assist player in Alexis Harris. Two of the top three hitters will return next year in juniors Bobbi Thomas and Leah Becker, but the team is losing a terrific outside hitter in Kendra McCombs. Sophomore Caelor Wymore will return next year after leading the team in digs with more than 375.
Stats were not readily available at press time.