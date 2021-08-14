JESUP – Senior Brodie Kresser and junior Nate Cagley have landed on the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) all-state teams.
Kresser was selected the first team shortstop, adding to two other first team honors this off-season. Kresser was named first team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) and IABaseball. Kresser batted .495 on the year and stole 28 bases.
Cagley was selected as the second team pitcher. This adds to his second team selection by the IPSWA. Cagley went 8-2 on the season, and had an ERA of 0.92 in 61 innings pitched. Cagley also batted .500 on the year and knocked in 37 runs.