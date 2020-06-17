SUMNER – Jesup jumped all over Sumner-Fredericksburg with a nine run second inning in route to a 12-0 drubbing.
Sophomore, Alexis VanderWerff was on the mound for the J-Hawks and gave up only three hits while striking out five to get the win.
Senior, Zoe Miller started right up where she left off a year ago, by going 2 for 3 from the plate and stealing two bases along the way. She also had two rbi’s (runs batted in). Senior, Jenna Jensen added 3 hits in 3 at-bats with a double and two rbi’s. She also had a triple. Senior, Andrea Gibbs went 2 for 3 with one rbi. Sophomore, Hailey Nie added two hits and an rbi, while Senior, Kristin Sadler had 2 rbi’s on a double. Kendra McCombs also contributed with a hit and two rbi’s. Sophomore, Alexis Larson had a double and an rbi.
Next up for the J-Hawks was a game on Tuesday night against Hudson at home, but stats were not readily available come press time. Jesup will be back Friday night for some home cookin, against Denver. Games start at 5 p.m.