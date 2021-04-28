JESUP — The Jesup boys and girls golf teams were back in action on Monday night, April 26. They would split with the Pirates winning the girls matchup and losing the boys.
The boys lost to Hudson, 171-191, but Head Coach Tom Klein says that his team posted their best score of the season. “It was nice to play a meet in some nice weather,” said Coach Klein, “I thought the guys were more relaxed tonight, which brought us better scoring.”
The J-Hawk boys were led by Gavin Nolan’s 43. This was one stroke off the lead and Nolan would finish 3rd.
Jack Miller shot a 44, while Brayden Menuey and Alex Flaharty both shot a 52. Cole Bucknell added a 53 and Cale Schissel brought in a 54.
“We have a couple more weeks before the Conference meet,” added Coach Klein, “We will get to work at practice and try and get that team score lower.”
The Jesup girls golf team came out on top, winning 225-259. Hudson’s Halle Haack was medalist with a 48, while Jesup’s senior, Alexis Harris was runner-up medalist with a 53.
“Need to work on our course management a bit to stay out of trees and trouble areas of the golf course,” said Head Coach Michelle Klein, “Overall, chipping and putting was solid by all players.”
2nd. Alexis Harris 53
3rd. Laney Fischer 57
3rd. Kalista Schutte 57
5th. Rachel Clayberg 58
6th. Gracie Joblinske 59
9th. Jamie Thoma 70
Next up for the J-Hawks boys and girls golf teams, Friday, April 30th they will be in Tripoli for a triangular with Tripoli, Jesup, and Clarksville.
Jesup varsity girls will also be competing Saturday, May 1st in Grundy Center in the Spartan Invitational.