DENVER – The Jesup J-Hawk baseball team traveled to Denver to take on the Cyclones (7-12) in an NICL-East doubleheader, and came away with a sweep, winning 15-1 and 13-7, respectively. The J-Hawks are on a 7-game winning streak.
Game 1
In Game 1, Jesup got great pitching from junior Nate Cagley, who scattered only 3 hits over 5 innings, striking out 5 Denver batters. Cagley moves to 4-1 on the season, and lowers his ERA to 0.65.
“Nate was solid again on the mound,” said Head Coach Bruce Wall. “It was good for him to have a short night, throwing only 51 pitches over 5 innings.”
Junior Brody Clark-Hurlbert led the way at the plate for the J-Hawks, going 3 for 4 with a double and a triple, and knocked in 2 runs. Junior Carson Lienau had a great game, going 3 for 4 with a double, and knocking in a run. Cagley helped his own cause with a pair of singles and 1 RBI. Senior Brodie Kresser added a double in 3 at-bats, driving in 2 runs. Senior Gavin Nolan was 1 for 3 with an RBI and scoring a run. Senior Jase Pilcher was 1 for 1 with a walk and was hit by a pitch twice. Sophomore Brevin Dahl went 1 for 3 and had 2 RBI.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 1 2 7 1 4 0 0 15
Denver 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Game 2
In the night cap, the J-Hawks jumped all over the Denver starting pitcher, scoring 4 runs in the top half of the first inning. Jesup added 3 more in the second and 3 more in the third inning to take a 10-4 lead after 3 innings. The J-Hawks would win this one, 13-7.
“Defensively, we were also solid, having only 3 errors in the doubleheader,” added Wall. “The guys have been doing a great job of finding what it takes each night to come away with wins. We still have some aspects of our game that we need to improve on, and will continue to do so moving forward.”
Brodie Kresser took the ball for the J-Hawks, going 4 innings and giving up 4 runs (2 earned) on 5 hits, striking out 5. Freshman Jack Miller would come on in relief and go the rest of the way, scattering just 2 hits over 3 innings and giving up 3 runs (2 earned) while striking out 5.
Jesup had 6 stolen bases in Game 2, led by 2 from Kresser and 2 from Pilcher. Nolan notched 2 hits in 5 at-bats, stealing a base and scoring twice. Cagley was 2 for 4, including a double, with 2 runs batted in, while Clark-Hurlbert added 2 hits in 4 at-bats, one of them a triple. Junior Parker McHone also tripled and knocked in 2 runs. Miller tripled and had 2 RBI. Pilcher, the on-base machine, walked 4 times and singled.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 4 3 3 1 0 0 2 13
Denver 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 7
The J-Hawks are now 13-2 on the year, and are ranked 12th by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA). On Tuesday night, the J-Hawks traveled to the University of Iowa and Duane Banks Field to take on the Tipton Tigers (3-14). Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. On Wednesday, June 23, the boys will be back home hosting the Union Knights (4-12).