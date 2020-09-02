JESUP – North Linn has had Jesup’s number the past three meetings, dating back to 2016. But no more, as the J-Hawks sent a clear message that they weren’t gonna take it anymore and put a whoopin’ on the Lynx. The final score was 31-8, but the J-Hawks had two touchdowns called back because of penalties, or this one could have gotten real ugly.
The J-Hawks scored on a 36-yard pass and run from Jase Pilcher to Brady Dahl at the 7:20 mark of the first quarter, but this score was called back because of a holding call. Less than 2 minutes later, Pilcher hit Tanner Cole in stride on a corner route for a 17-yard touchdown with 5:46 left in the first period. Extra point was no good, and Jesup led this one 6-0 after one quarter of play.
A minute into the second quarter, Pilcher again found Cole wide open deep down the field and hit him about the 2-yard line and Cole barreled into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown strike, but wait…a holding call on Jesup brought this one back, too, and Jesup ended up punting the ball away.
With 7:54 left in the half, Cole took the snap from the Wildcat position and followed his lead blocker off the right side for a 3-yard touchdown run. This is where it would stay, and the J-Hawks led 12-0 at the half.
With the defense still holding the Lynx at bay, the offense went to work again and, with 6:19 left in the third, Jerret Delagardelle ran 4 yards for a score. The extra point was missed, and Jesup led 18-0.
Next time Jesup touched the ball, they drove right down and with 3:07 remaining in the third period, Pilcher ran a quarterback keeper for a 4-yard touchdown and, after the point after, it was 25-0.
North Linn got on the board with 0:44 seconds left in the third on a 10-yard pass play. Score was 25-8, after the 2-point conversion.
Jesup put the nail on the coffin with 4:18 remaining in the game when Pilcher called his own number again and ran a sweep around the left side for a 6-yard touchdown run. This was all she wrote, and Jesup wins this one going away, 31-8.
Senior signal caller Jase Pilcher went 11 of 16 for 115 yards and a touchdown pass. Pilcher also ran for 75 yards on 22 carries, and scored twice.
Senior running back Jerret Delagardelle had a big night with 193 yards on 17 carries and scored once. Senior slot back Tanner Cole had 59 yards on 6 carries and a touchdown.
Senior wideout Brady Dahl led the J-Hawks with 6 catches for 66 yards. Delagardelle had 4 catches for 27 yards and Cole had a catch for 17 yards and a score. Senior Brodie Kresser had 1 catch for 5 yards.
Defensively, Tanner Cole led the team in tackles with 6, 5 of them solos. Junior Parker McHone had 3.5 tackles, 3 solo, and an interception. Senior Bryce Gleiter had 3.5 tackles, 3 solo. Kresser had 2 interceptions.
Next up for the J-Hawks, they travel to Hudson to take on the 0-1 Pirates on Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m.