HAZLETON – Jack Kern, 58, of Hazleton, Iowa, passed away on September 13, 2019, at Manor Care in Waterloo, Iowa. A celebration of his life will be held at The Crowbar in Independence on Saturday, September 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Jack was born May 29, 1961, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Orvel and Shirley (Graves) Kern.
Jack is survived by three daughters, Ashley, Nicole, and Brittney, all of Independence; a son, Hayes, of Independence; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Karen Hinde of Hazleton and Shirley Disken of Independence; two brothers, Rod Kern of Hazleton and Orvel Kern of Fairbank; and several nieces and nephews.