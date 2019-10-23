WINTHROP – James D. Cook, 91, of rural Winthrop, Iowa, died at his home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Church of Christ United Fellowship Hall, 534 West Madison Street in Winthrop. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
James was born on September 2, 1928, at his family’s home in rural Winthrop, the son of Howard J. and Anna E. (Speas) Cook. He attended the Middlefield Township Country School and was a 1946 graduate of Winthrop High School. On August 8, 1946, he enlisted into the United States Navy and served as a machinery repairman third class until his honorable discharge in 1949. After his service, he returned home to Winthrop to help on the family farm. On February 9, 1952, James married Bonnie Faye Blankenburg at the Methodist Church in Winthrop. In 1959 they purchased a farm just down the road from where his family had been farming for decades, and later built their home there.
James was a member of the Church of Christ United in Winthrop. He also helped build the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Winthrop where he and Bonnie were members for many years.
James is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bonnie F. Cook, Winthrop; two daughters, Cathy J. (Tony) Hale, Urbandale, Iowa, and Cherie E. Cook, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Leslie H. (Jane) Cook, Winthrop; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Carol Ann Rasmussen; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Virginia Harrellson, Gertrude Meyers, and Marie King; and two brothers, John “Bud” Cook and Everett Cook.
