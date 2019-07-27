INDEPENDENCE – James E. Bell, 68, of Independence, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at First United Methodist Church in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be held at Wilson Cemetery. Visitation is set for 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at Reiff Family Center in Independence.
Jim was born on April 4, 1951, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Charles and Alice G. (Sitts) Bell. A 1969 graduate of Independence High School, Jim joined the United States Army in 1971 and proudly served in Turkey until he returned home in 1972 to help his family on the farm after his father’s accident.
On November 24, 1974, he married Linda Lee Cherry at the Union Church in Quasqueton. They made their home on his parents’ farm in Independence.
In 1977, Jim earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Iowa State University. Jim worked as a maintenance man for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years. He later worked as a custodian for the Independence Community School District for 17+ years.
Jim is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Linda Bell, Independence; three sons, Andy Bell of Toledo, Iowa, and Nicholas Bell and Matt (Larissa) Bell of Independence; a granddaughter; three brothers; two sisters; his mother-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Bell; and his father-in-law, Lester Cherry.
