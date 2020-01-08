ROWLEY – James Kennison Fordice, 93, of Rowley, Iowa, died Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020, at the Lantern Park Care Center in Iowa City, Iowa. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Rowley United Methodist Church, Rowley, Iowa. Inurnment will be in the Rowley Cemetery. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jim was born on March 7, 1926, in Shueyville, Iowa, the son of Linton A. and Leila M. (Brockway) Fordice. He attended Shueyville High School. On February 18, 1944, he entered the U.S. Navy, serving as a seaman first class until his discharge on February 28, 1946. On May 6, 1945, he was married to Beulah C. Hampton in Brimfield, Illinois. Following his discharge, the couple moved to Iowa City, Iowa. The couple divorced in June 1988. Following his divorce, he moved to Rowley.
He owned and operated Grand Prix Motors in Iowa City until his retirement in 1988.
Jim is survived by seven children – James A. Fordice, Houston, Texas, Joyce Stiger, Muscatine, Iowa, Sheryl Scofield, Stone City, Iowa, Richard Fordice, Letts, Iowa, Wynona Crumley, Grandview, Iowa, Deborah Hampton, Bill Fordice, Iowa City, Iowa, and Dennis Fordice, Marshalltown, Iowa; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Louis, Fred, and Harry Fordice; and two sisters, Martha Fordice and Esther Henning.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under “Obituaries.”