WINTHROP – James R. Newman, 37, died on Saturday July 13, 2019, at his home in Winthrop, Iowa. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday July 18, at Immaculate Conception Church in Masonville with Rev. Gabriel Anderson presiding and assisted by Rev. Mr. Dave Loecke. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Masonville. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Winthrop.
James was born on August 17, 1981, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Richard D. and Donna S. (Hettinger) Newman. He was raised on his family farm in rural Aurora, Iowa. When he was 13, he started to work with David Peck as a farm hand in rural Winthrop. There, he learned the meaning of a good work ethic and respect for others. He was a 1999 graduate of East Buchanan High School in Winthrop. He lived in Manchester for a short time while he worked at Excide Battery. Since 2004, he worked as a dispatcher and supervisor for East Penn Manufacturing in Oelwein. In 2015, he moved to Winthrop with his children.
He is survived by his children, Logan J. Newman, Morgan S. Newman, Abigail S. Newman, Marley Newman, and Autumn N. Newman ,all of Winthrop; his parents; three sisters; two brothers; his nieces and nephews; and his maternal grandmother, Frances Hettinger.
James is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Alfred Hettinger.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.