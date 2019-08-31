INDEPENDENCE – James William Siggelkov, 51, McChesney Park, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home on July 29, 2019, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence.
Jim was born on August 11, 1967, in Independence, Iowa, to Herschel Charles Siggelkov and Barbara (Melvin) Siggelkov. He is survived by his mother; two sisters, Martha (Alfred) Heinze of Oelwein and Laura (Larry) Smith of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one brother, David (Danielle) of Rockford, Illinois; two daughters, Kelsey and Keri; adopted daughter Jazmyn; stepdaughter Katelyn; the love of his life, Heidi; and numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Adam, in infancy.