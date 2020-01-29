INDEPENDENCE – The informational presentation featuring Rick Wulfekuhle from Buchanan County Emergency Management to be held on January 29 at the Buchanan County Senior Center has been postponed. According to Missy Anders, outreach specialist with the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, they hope that the event will be rescheduled.
Jan. 29 presentation postponed at senior center
Tari Robertson
