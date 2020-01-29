Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The informational presentation featuring Rick Wulfekuhle from Buchanan County Emergency Management to be held on January 29 at the Buchanan County Senior Center has been postponed. According to Missy Anders, outreach specialist with the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, they hope that the event will be rescheduled.