COGGON – Janet Louise Main, 82 of Coggon, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at MercyOne in Waterloo, Iowa. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Church of Christ United at Winthrop with Rev. Janice Springer officiating. Burial was in Lower Spring Grove Cemetery, near Coggon. Friends could call from 3 to 7 p.m. on December 6 at Fawcett Funeral Home in Winthrop and after 9:30 a.m. the day of the funeral at the church.
Janet Louise Main was born February 17, 1937, on the Carpenter farm, rural Coggon, Iowa, the daughter of John and Inez Waterhouse Carpenter. She attended local country schools and graduated from Troy Mills High School with the class of 1957.
Janet was united in marriage to Donald Main on September 22, 1958, at Kiene Congregational Church east of Quasqueton, Iowa. Married for 61 years, they farmed and lived on the family farms.
She was a member of Church of Christ United in Winthrop.
Left to mourn her passing are her husband, Donald, of Coggon; her daughter, Sharla Gudenkauf, of Winthrop; her son, Eric, of Coggon; two grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; two sisters-in-law; an aunt; and many other relatives and friends.
Proceeding her in death were her parents; her brother, Darrell Carpenter; her infant sister, Linda Lou; and son-in-law, Don Gudenkauf.
Fawcett Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.