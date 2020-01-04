We think about our eyes and our mouths and our hands. These are parts of us that we show the world and that play an obvious role in our day-to-day lives. But our body contains hundreds of parts that we tend to only think about them when they cause us problems, and sometimes, we have no idea what they are and why we have them.
One such often-ignored part of us is our thyroid. This small, butterfly-shaped gland, located below our Adam’s apple on the front of our neck, isn’t something we can see, and most of the time it goes on silently doing its job without our notice.
The thyroid is a part of the endocrine system, which regulates many of our body’s functions through hormones. The thyroid’s role in this system is to help control functions such as growth, development, body temperature, and metabolism.
When the thyroid isn’t functioning properly, the level of hormones that it produces can either be too high or too low. If they are too high, this causes a condition known as hyperthyroidism. It often occurs as a side effect of the autoimmune disorder Graves’ disease, which produces an antibody called TSI that stimulates thyroid activity, though it may have several other causes as well.
Regardless of the cause, the result is an increase in metabolism, which leads to a high heart rate, heat intolerance, weight loss despite increased appetite, insomnia, irritability, and diarrhea. If not treated, it can lead to vision problems, brittle bones, heart problems, and problems in pregnancy such as preeclampsia, miscarriage and pre-term labor.
When the thyroid isn’t producing enough hormones, this causes hypothyroidism. This slows the metabolism and can cause fatigue, weight gain, intolerance of cold, constipation, a decreased heart rate, and – in women – heavy menstrual bleeding.
In some cases, an autoimmune disorder known as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis may cause the body to attack the thyroid, which inhibits its function. More often, though, it is related to a deficiency of iodine in the body. Iodine is an essential chemical in the production of thyroid hormones, so when there is not enough, the thyroid becomes underactive.
When this occurs, and the brain signals the thyroid that it needs to step up hormone production beyond what it is capable of, this stimulation irritates the thyroid and causes it to swell. This is known as a goiter. Goiters are often painless, but can be felt as large bumps on the lower neck. In some cases, a goiter may leading to coughing or difficulty swallowing and breathing.
If left untreated, hypothyroidism can lead to many other health problems, such as infertility, birth defects, obesity, high cholesterol, heart problems, mental health problems, and delayed onset of puberty.
Thyroid cancer can be associated with either hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism, though most often is found in connection with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, and often presents with a goiter, chronic cough, difficulty breathing and swallowing, and changes in the voice.
Currently, there are up to 50 million people in the U.S. living with some form of thyroid disease. Only about 20 million of them, however, are diagnosed. Most go on living their lives feeling the consequences of their thyroid problems without knowing what the root cause is.
Both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism are treatable. Hypothyroidism is often treated with a prescription for thyroid hormones to be taken in the form of a pill. Hyperthyroidism may require radioactive iodine treatment, or some form of thyroid-suppressing medication. In some circumstances, either condition may require surgery for treatment. The earlier you start treatment, though, the less likely it is that you will have serious complications, and most people are able to live a normal life.
Thyroid cancer is also a very treatable cancer, especially when diagnosed early. It can be treated with a variety of drugs, radiation, or surgical options, and has a five-year survivability rate of 98 percent.
If you are experiencing any of the symptoms mentioned in this article and have not had your thyroid checked, schedule an appointment with your physician. Even if you do not have these symptoms, if you are over the age of 35, the American Thyroid Association recommends having it screened at least once every five years to detect issues that may be going unnoticed. At your appointment, your doctor will feel your thyroid for swelling and take a blood sample to determine if you have adequate levels of thyroid hormone.
Early diagnosis and treatment of thyroid problems often lead to good outcomes, and patients continue to live long, normal lives.