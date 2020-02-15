INDEPENDENCE – Jason R. Tarpy, 27, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, February 7, 2020, at his home in Independence. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Jason was born on September 4, 1992, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Mark A. and Janet S. (Fowlkes) Tarpy. Jason is survived by his parents; a sister, Taryn; a brother, Troy; special friend Aislinn Evans; maternal grandparents Ed and Judy Fowlkes; and other extended family.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Tarpy.
