INDEPENDENCE – Jazz Age Jeopardy, a murder mystery interactive dinner theater, will be held on Friday, February 14, at VFW Post 2440, 128 3rd Avenue NE. A social hour starts at 6 p.m. Dinner and mayhem follow, beginning at 7 p.m.
Jazz Age Jeopardy is a murder mystery party where the guests take on the roles of staff, entertainers, and guests at a private party held at a jazz club in 1920s New York City. Who will be “killed”? Whodunit? Piece together the clues to determine who the murderer is!
The event is reserved seating only! Tickets are $40 each and include hors oeuvres, a pasta dinner with meatballs or chicken Alfredo, bread, salad, and dessert. “Hooch” provided by the host.
Jazz Age Jeopardy is for adults age 21 and older. Dress the part – flapper attire, vests, spats, etc.
Proceeds from the evening go to the production of “Oliver!” this summer.
Tickets are available from IACT Players, online at www.Eventbrite.com: “Independence Area Community Theater,” or by calling 641-228-0102.