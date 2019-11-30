MANCHESTER – Jeffrey Joseph Straw, 58, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Private family services will be held at a later date.
He was born on October 22, 1961, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Robert and Donna (Hertzberg) Straw. Jeff was raised and educated in Independence, graduating from Independence Jefferson High School.
Jeff worked as a conservationist with the Delaware County Conservation Office and resided at Turtle Creek Park and was also a welder by trade.
Survivors include his two children, Amanda (Scott) Ristvedt of Independence, and Thomas (Emma) Straw of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Daytona, Drake, Loudon, River, and Elizabeth; his mother, Donna Straw of Independence; and his siblings, Roxanne (Duane) Schiller of Stout, Meshell (Jim) Hawkins of Independence, and Justine (Jeff) Smock of Ryan.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father and his grandmother and grandfather.
