QUASQUETON – Jennie Rose Schupfer 87, of Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Quasqueton, passed away on January 10, 2020, in North Liberty, Iowa. Rose was buried next to her parents in the Quasqueton Cemetery in a private ceremony. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Rose was born January 4, 1933, in Okoboji Township, Dickinson County, Iowa, to Raymond Theodore Schumacher and Myrtle Eva Fay in Okoboji Township, Dickinson County, Iowa, and grew up near Quasqueton.
Rose married Robert F. Schupfer in 1955.
Rose is survived by two daughters, a granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; two brothers; and a sister.
