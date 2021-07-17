JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawks wasted no time jumping all over TigerHawks’ pitching on the way to a 13-1 win over North Fayette Valley (NFV) and advancing to Saturday night’s District 8 finals against the Waukon Indians (15-15).
Waukon upset a very good Columbus Catholic (21-12) team in 11 innings on Tuesday night, 9-7.
The J-Hawks’ pitching has been outstanding all year, and this game was no different as junior Nate Cagley gave up just 1 hit over 5 innings of work, striking out 6 NFV hitters. Cagley moved his overall record to 8-1 on the season.
Senior standout Brodie Kresser went 2 for 4, including a triple and his eighth home run of the season. Kresser is batting .516 on the year.
Freshman three-bagger Jack Miller hit his first career dinger, going 2 for 2 and driving in 2 runs.
Cagley can also hit, raising his season average to .500 with a 2 for 3 plate appearance, knocking in a run and scoring 2 runs.
Junior Brody Clark-Hurlbert had a triple over the right fielder’s head, knocking in a run, while senior Jase Pilcher took one off the center field wall for a double, going 2 for 3, driving in a run and scoring 2.
Senior Gavin Nolan was 1 for 2 with 2 RBI and stole 2 bases. Sophomore Brevin Dahl added a hit in 2 at-bats with 2 RBI and stole a base, while junior Parker McHone went 1 for 2, stealing two bases and scoring twice.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
NFV 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Jesup 4 5 1 3 0 0 0 13
The NICL-East champion Jesup J-Hawks (25-3) won their seventh game in a row and are on a collision course for a rematch with Dike-New Hartford (23-9) next Tuesday if Jesup can get by Waukon and D-NH can eliminate Denver. The Wolverines and J-Hawks split two games earlier in the season.