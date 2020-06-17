Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup Baseball Brodie Kresser vs. SF 06.15.20

Brodie Kresser took the mound in the teams opener at Sumner-Fredericksburg

 Photo by Chris Baldus

SUMNER – Jesup J-Hawks baseball team dropped their opening game of the season at Sumner-Fredericksburg Monday night 7-5.

The J-Hawks fought back from a 5-1 deficit in the top of the fifth inning to score 3 runs and pull to within one run, 5-4. But the Cougars scored two more in the bottom half of the fifth to take a commanding 7-4 lead. Jesup added a run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.

Junior, Gavin Nolan went 2 for 3 at the plate with one rbi (runs batted in) and a base on ball. Junior, Brodie Kresser added two hits in four at-bats, which included a double and scored a run. Senior, Nick Gutierrez went 1 for 3 with two rbi’s and Sophomore, Brody Clark-Hurlbert contributed with two rbi’s.

Next up for the J-Hawks is a home game last night against Hudson. Stats were not readily available come press time. Jesup will be back at home on Friday night against Denver starting at 5 p.m. Check out bulletinjournal.com for results.

