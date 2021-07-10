Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sophomore Brevin Dahl (6) was 2 for 2 in the game against North Fayette Valley on July 8.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

JESUP – The Class 2A, No. 5-ranked (IA Baseball) Jesup J-Hawk baseball team moved to 22-3 on the year with a 2-game sweep of the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels (9-19) on Tuesday night. They won the first game by a score of 10-0; the second game, 8-2.

Jesup utilized great pitching and timely hitting through both games, starting with Game 1 starting pitcher junior Nate Cagley. Cagley moved to 7-1 on the season and lowered his ERA to 0.57, one of the state’s lowest for starting pitchers, and third in the state with pitchers who have 8 or more starts.

Cagley scattered just 4 hits through 5 innings, striking out 8 batters, and walking just 2 (1 HBP).

The defense was solid again behind Cagley, committing no errors. Offensively, the J-Hawks continued to hit the ball, pounding out 12 hits in just 4 innings.

IA Baseball’s top-ranked 2A shortstop, Brodie Kresser, exhibits a .506 batting average on the year, which is 12th in the state for hitters with 80 or more at-bats. Kresser hit his seventh home run of the year, going 2 for 2 and driving in 3 runs. Cagley went 3 for 3 and now sports a .469 batting average on the year. He drove in a run and scored twice.

My favorite athlete’s name of all time – Brody Clark-Hurlbert – was 2 for 2, knocking in 3 runs and hitting his first home run of the year.

Sophomore Brevin Dahl had a good game, going 2 for 2, drove in a run, and scored 2 runs. Junior Carson Lienau added a hit in 2 at-bats, scored a run, and walked once. Junior Parker McHone went 2 for 3, including a double, with 2 RBI and scored 1 run.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Jesup 3 0 1 4 2 0 0 10

Game 2

Not only can Brodie Kresser hit, but he can pitch, too. And very well at that! Kresser went 7 strong innings, allowing no earned runs on 3 hits, and striking out 11 batters to raise his season record to 7-0 and lowering his ERA to 0.88. Kresser has 65 strikeouts in just 40 innings pitched this year.

Kresser helped his own cause, knocking in a run on 2 hits, including a double. Kresser also stole a base and scored a run. Senior Gavin Nolan went 2 for 3, knocking in 1 run, stealing a base, and scoring 2 runs. Cagley continues to hit, driving in 2 runs on 2 hits and scored 2 runs. Lienau was 1 for 3 with an RBI, while McHone went 1 for 1, stealing a base and scoring a run. Freshman Jack Miller walked, stealing a base, and scored. Senior Jase Pilcher walked twice and scored 1 run.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2

Jesup 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 8

Vs. Clayton Ridge

JESUP – Jesup played host to the Clayton Ridge Eagles (9-20) for a single game Wednesday night, July 7. Jesup jumped out early and rode the pitching of freshman Jack Miller, who gave up just 1 hit in 4 innings pitched to get the 11-0 win. Miller struck out 5 and hit a batter. Clark-Hurlbert and Nolan came on in relief to close the door on the win.

Miller is now 3-0 on the season with a 1.17 ERA.

Brodie Kresser raised his season average to .512 with a 2-hit performance, including a double, stealing 2 bases, and scoring 3 runs. Cagley stays hot, going 3 for 3 with 3 RBI and scoring 2 runs. Nolan went 1 for 2, knocking in a run and scoring twice. Senior Jase Pilcher added a hit in 4 at-bats, while driving in 2 runs and stealing a base. Clark-Hurlbert was 1 for 3, walking once and scoring a run. Brevin Dahl stole 2 bases.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Clayton Ridge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Jesup 3 2 0 6 0 0 0 11

Vs. North Fayette Valley

JESUP – The J-Hawks were back home on Thursday night, July 8, for a single game against the North Fayette Valley TigerHawks (8-22).

Junior pitcher Cole Bucknell got through a rocky first inning and cruised the rest of the way, winning 11-0. Bucknell went 5 strong innings, giving up just 5 hits and striking out 6 batters. Bucknell is now 6-0 on the season and lowered his ERA to 0.91.

The offense pounded out 9 hits, but the telling stat of the night was the 12 stolen bases for the J-Hawks.

Kresser stays hot, raising his season average to .517 on the year, going 2 for 3 and driving in a run while stealing 3 bases. Cagley was also 2 for 3, knocking in 3 runs and stealing 2 bases. Brevin Dahl had 2 hits in 3 at-bats and stole 2 bases, while freshman backstop Kile Bucknell went 1 for 3. Clark-Hurlbert was 1 for 3, including a double and had 1 RBI. Gavin Nolan had 2 RBI and stole 2 bases. Jase Pilcher had an RBI and stole a base, while Parker McHone was 1 for 3 with an RBI and stole a base.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

NFV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Jesup 3 1 7 0 0 0 0 11

Jesup’s team pitching posts a nice 1.39 ERA, which is the best in the state of Iowa. The J-Hawks are also No. 1 in the entire state in runs allowed (62) and earned runs allowed (34). They are sitting No. 2 in hits allowed (122), and fifth in the state and second in 2A in WHIP (1.09).

Defense has been outstanding this season for the J-Hawks, and the boys are second in 2A in least errors (33).

Next up for the 24-3 J-Hawks, they will start postseason play in Class 2A Substate 4 against the winner of North Fayette Valley and Starmont on Tuesday night, July 13. This game will be played in Jesup.

