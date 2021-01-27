The Jesup boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday night and AP would win both games. The girls game would be 52-44, while the boys game ended, 74-49.
In the girls game, this was a three point game going into the fourth quarter and the J-Hawks actually took the lead in the fourth, but the Jesup J-Hawks couldn’t hold on against a very good Falcons (10-4) team.
“The story of the first half was AP’s 21-0 run and us having too many turnovers.” said Coach Conrad, “We had 13 first half turnovers. During their run it seemed like no matter how good of a look we got, it wouldn’t fall.”
Laney Pilcher with another solid performance, dropping in 17 points and adding 11 rebounds. Amanda Treptow had 14 points and 6 assists. Alexis Larson added 6 points and 4 rebounds, while Jacie Lange dropped in 5 points. Natalie O’Connor contributed with 2.
“Even though we really only played a couple minutes of good basketball in the first half, because we continued to battle, we only found ourselves down six at the half.” continued Coach Conrad, “We continued to play hard, taking the lead during the fourth, but AP’s inside presence was too much.”
“With all that being said, we had our chances late in the fourth against a good team and that’s all we can ask for,” concluded Coach Conrad.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 5 12 17 10 44
A-P 7 16 14 15 52
The girls came right back on Saturday afternoon to take on a very good No. 7 ranked Grundy Center team(11-2). This game was close through-out, but the Jesup girls would drop a close battle, 53-50.
“It was a good basketball game.” said Conrad, “Both teams went on a couple of runs, exchanging leads, but neither team was able to build much of an advantage.”
“The differences were them getting to the free throw line twice as much as we did and hitting a couple timely shots.’ added Conrad, “With that said, we had our chance to tie it at the end and got off a look we will live with. I was once again happy with the effort we put forth against a top 10 team, showing we can play with highly ranked teams in our class.”
Amanda Treptow led the J-Hawks with 18 points and 5 assists. Laney Pilcher had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while O’Connor dropped in 6 points. Lange and Larson added 5 points each.
1 2 3 4 T
Grundy 15 12 11 15 53
Jesup 10 13 15 12 50
The J-Hawk boys ran into a buzz-saw on Friday night, and the Falcons (11-2) jumped out to a big first quarter lead and built a 17 point halftime lead. This one was all Falcons and Coach Smeins gives them all the credit. “Credit to Aplington-Parkersburg for playing a very good game especially from 3.” said Smeins, “They shot over 60 percent from 3 and we didn’t shoot well at all. We felt like we played defensively how we had to win the game but AP was just better.”
The J-Hawks were led by Jase Pilcher with 17 points. Carson Lienau had 13 points and 7 rebounds, while Corbin Fuelling added 7 points. Brodie Kresser dropped in 6 and Parker McHone scored 4 points. Jack Miller had 2 points and 5 rebounds.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 11 12 9 17 49
A-P 24 16 13 21 74
The boys were home on Saturday night to host a very solid Grundy Center team. (11-2). This was a 2 point game at the half and close throughout the entire game, but in the end, the J-Hawks would lose by one point, 68-67.
“Grundy Center has a very good team this season.” concluded Smeins, “They are big and physical but we were able to get the game up and down to our pace. Had a lead going into the fourth quarter but were unable to finish it off again. Grundy hit a bunch of big shots late in the ball game. We played well enough again to beat a very good team but just falling a little short. Absolutely loved the fight and determination from our team.”
Brodie Kresser with a huge game, dropping in 28 points. Jack Miller had 11 points and 5 assists, while Lienau had 9 points and 8 rebounds. McHone had 7 points and Pilcher added 6. Fuelling also had 6 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Grundy 10 18 18 22 68
Jesup 13 16 22 16 67
The J-Hawks teams will travel to Denver on Tuesday and then travel to Dike-New Hartford on Friday.