HUDSON – The Jesup J-Hawk boys’ basketball team was all business Tuesday night when they traveled to Hudson for an NICL-East matchup. Jesup jumped on the Pirates early and never took the foot off the gas, winning going away by a score of 74-36.
Jesup used a balance scoring effort and great defense to dominate on both ends of the floor.
“Early in the game, we did a really good job on the offensive end of the floor,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “adjusting to their changing defenses and getting the shot we want.”
Senior Brodie Kresser scored 16 points and brought down 7 rebounds. Junior Carson Lienau, with another good game, scored 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Junior Parker McHone added 11 points and 5 assists, along with 9 rebounds, and junior Corbin Fuelling netted 10 points. Freshman Jack Miller was great on the defensive end, and also dropped in 9 points. Senior Jase Pilcher added 4 points and 8 rebounds. Junior Carter Even had 4 points, and senior Gavin Nolan and junior Brady Reyes contributed with 2 points each.
“The coaching staff was very pleased with our effort on the defensive end of the floor,” added Coach Smeins. “Jack Miller held their best player, Sam Hansen, to 5 points, and we outrebounded them 49-27.”
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 22 18 11 23 74
Hudson 11 10 4 11 36
Jesup moved to 2-1 on the season, and the boys were back on their home court Friday night against Class 2A, No 5 ranked Aplington-Parkersburg (3-0). Stats were not readily available at press time. Look for that game in next Wednesday’s sports pages.