GUTTENBURG – The J-Hawks boys’ baseball team traveled to Guttenberg on July 2 for a game against Upper Iowa Conference foe Clayton Ridge (3-11). Jesup wasted no time, scoring 3 runs in the top of the first inning and continued to pile on the runs. They scored 3 more in the second and third innings, 4 more in the fourth inning, and 3 in the fifth. The final score was 16-3.
The J-Hawks took advantage of 13 walks and 6 hit-by-pitch to score 16 runs on 7 hits.
“We were really good at being patient at the plate,” said Head Coach Bruce Wall. “We were walked 13 times and only struck out once in 40 plate appearances. Our defense and pitching were also solid for the entire game.”
Sophomore pitcher Brody Clark-Hurlbert was toeing the rubber for the J-Hawks. He went four innings, only giving up 3 hits and 2 earned runs while striking out 2. Sophomore centerfielder Parker McHone came in to clean up in the fifth, striking out one batter and giving up just 1 hit.
Junior leftfielder Gavin Nolan went 3 for 3 at the plate, had 2 RBI (runs batted in), and walked twice. Senior backstop Cole Oberbroeckling added a hit and 3 RBI and got hit by a pitch twice. Junior three-bagger Jace Pilcher added a hit and knocked in a run. Sophomore first baseman Carson Lienau scored 2 runs and had a hit and an RBI.
Vs. Wapsie Valley
FAIRBANK – The J-Hawks traveled to Fairbank Friday night to take on the Warriors of Wapsie Valley in an NICL showdown. Jesup ran into a pretty darn good Wapsie Valley team, which is having a great year, sitting at 5-1 in the conference and 9-4 overall.
The Warriors jumped all over the J-Hawks’ pitching, scoring 4 runs in the first inning and adding 3 more in both the second and third innings. Jesup mustered just 2 hits off Wapsie junior pitcher Tyler Ott. The final score was 11-1.
“Coach Joecken has done a great job in turning that program around,” said Coach Wall. “They got on us right from the start and never took their foot off the pedal. We never could seem to get in rhythm at the plate. We will have to be better next week as we start building for tournaments.”
Junior shortstop Brodie Kresser went 1 for 3 with a run scored. The only other hit went to Oberbroeckling, who was 1 for 1 with 2 walks.
Vs. Aplington Parkersburg
JESUP – The Falcons of Aplington-Parkersburg (AP) came to town on Monday night for a single game. AP, playing on a reduced schedule because of a COVID-19 outbreak, is 1-3 on the season and did not play its scheduled games while its affected players isolated over a two-week period. Their first game was June 30.
Jesup jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning and it stayed that way until the sixth, when the Falcons scored 4 runs to take a 4-1 lead. AP added 3 more in the seventh to win this one 7-3.
Junior pitcher Brodie Kresser was on the mound for the J-Hawks. He pitched a pretty good game, only giving up 2 hits in 5 2/3 innings, and striking out 8. Walks and an error cost him 4 unearned runs.
Kresser was also stellar at the plate, going 3 for 3, stealing a base and knocking in a run. Gavin Nolan was 3 for 4 with a stolen base and 1 RBI. That was pretty much the extent of the J-Hawk offense, as they only got 6 hits.
The J-Hawks move their record to 4-6 on the season.
Next for the J-Hawks
The J-Hawks traveled to Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-6) on Tuesday. Stats were not readily available at press time. Jesup will be back on the home grass Wednesday night when they host Denver (5-6). Postseason play will begin on Saturday, when they host Starmont (2-12) at 7 p.m.