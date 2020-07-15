JESUP – After hard rain most of the day, there was a lengthy rain delay that saw this first round regional contest between the Jesup J-Hawks and the Starmont Stars start at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night. But it didn’t last very long as the J-Hawks jumped all over the Stars, and this game ended after 5 innings, 13-1.
Jesup scored 4 runs in the first and 1 run in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom half of the fourth. The J-Hawks exploded for 8 runs to take a 13-0 lead and, after the Stars only got 1 run in the fifth, the game was called due to the “mercy rule.”
Junior pitcher Brodie Kresser was on the mound for the J-Hawks, going 4 2/3 innings, giving up 1 hit and striking out 9 batters while walking 5.
Junior three-bagger Jace Pilcher had 2 hits in 3 at-bats, including a double, knocking in 4 runs. Senior backstop Cole Oberbroeckling had 2 RBI (runs batted in) on a double and walked twice. Kresser had a double and 2 RBI. Sophomore leftfielder Brody Clark-Hurlbert drove in a run on a single. Sophomore Carter Even also had an RBI on a hit.
Next Up
The J-Hawks traveled to Coggon Tuesday night in 2A District 3 quarterfinal play to take on Columbus Catholic (10-5). Stats were not readily available at press time.