JESUP – Class 2A’s 10th-ranked Dike New-Hartford (4-1) boys’ basketball team was in Jesup on Tuesday night for an NICL East Conference matchup. A strong second half propelled the Wolverines to a commanding 88-64 win. But this was a four-point game at halftime, and the J-Hawks were hanging right with the highly ranked Wolverines.
“Dike-NH is a very solid, veteran ball club, and they showed it last night,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins. “I thought we played well offensively for a majority of the game, but we weren’t good enough defensively.”
Junior Carson Lienau had a career-high 26 points and brought down 12 rebounds for the J-Hawks. Senior Brodie Kresser had 9 points, while freshman Jack Miller, junior Parker McHone, and senior Jase Pilcher all had 8 points each. Junior Corbin Fuelling dropped in 3 points, and junior Carter Even had 2 points.
1 2 3 4 T
DNH 25 21 26 16 88
Jesup 18 24 11 11 64
“The team is anxious to get back to practice to get ready for Columbus and Turkey Valley this weekend,” added Smeins. “We have good leadership within our team, so we will re-group and get better.”
Jesup drops to 2-3 on the season. The J-Hawks traveled to Waterloo Columbus Catholic (1-4) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available at press time. The boys will travel to Upper Iowa University today for an 11:30 a.m. game against Turkey Valley (4-3). Check out next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal for analysis of both of these games.