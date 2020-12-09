JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawk boys’ basketball team hosted the defending 2A champions last Friday night, giving the Wapsie Valley Warriors all they could handle. But, a bad third quarter derailed the upset bid, and Jesup fell, 72-58.
Jesup came out with great energy and led this contest most of the first half. At one point, the J-Hawks held a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter. But the Warriors battled back late in the first half and took a 2-point lead going into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Wapsie Valley Warriors showed why they are defending champs, outscoring the J-Hawks by 11 in the frame to take a 13-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
The final frame was a back-and-forth affair, but Jesup could not gain any ground. The team falls to 1-1 on the season.
“We came out with great energy, played with great pace, and really well for the first half,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins. “Wapsie did a good job of getting the ball inside and getting to the free throw line in the second half. They showed the poise of a great team.”
You live and die by the 3-point shot ,and Jesup was 9/38 from beyond the arc (23.7 percent).
“We don’t mind shooting the 3-pointer, but we settled for too many during certain parts of the game,” added Coach Smeins. “Overall, I loved how we battled and didn’t back down against a very good team.”
Leading the way for the J-Hawks, junior Carson Lienau scored 19 points and added 8 rebounds. Senior Brodie Kresser added 11 points and 6 rebounds, while freshman Jack Miller and junior Parker McHone dropped in 9 points each. Senior Jase Pilcher contributed with 7 points, and junior Corbin Fuelling scored 3 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Wapsie Valley 14 18 20 20 72
Jesup 14 16 9 19 58
The J-Hawks were on the road last night, traveling to Hudson (1-1). Look for the story in Saturday’s paper. The J-Hawks will be back at home on Friday night, hosting 2A, No 5 ranked Aplington-Parkersburg (2-0).