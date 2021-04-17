JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawks hosted a 16-team track invitational on Tuesday. It was windy and cold, but the games must go on.
Grundy Center was the overall team winner with Jesup finishing fourth and Independence finishing fifth. Another area team, East Buchanan finished 15th.
Jesup’s Nolan Evans had a pair of second-place finishes, running in the 3200 meters with an awesome time of 10:32, and also in the 800 meters.
Jesup star Carson Lienau continued his streak of wins in the shot put and discus with first place in both. And the athlete with the coolest name, Jesup’s Brody Clark-Hurbert, set a personal record time with a 11.59 in the 100 meters.
OTHER RESULTS
100M Dash
5. Brody Clark-Hurlbert JES: 11:59
10. Brady McDonald IND: 11:95
16. Jackson Toale IND: 12.56
17. Jarrett Ciesielski JES: 12.64
29. Garrett Knutson EBW: 15.60
200M Dash
1. Marcus Beatty IND: 23.29
5. Brody Clark-Hurlbert JES: 24.36
8. Keegan Schmitt IND: 24.54
9. Carter Even JES: 24.83
10. Adam Hackett EBW: 25.03
27. Trystin Russell EBW: 30.95
400M Dash
4. Marcus Beatty IND: 53.31
8. Carter Even JES: 58.47
12. Robert Hansen IND: 1:00.07
23. Matt Philips JES: 1:14.32
800M Run
2. Nolan Evans JES: 2:15.44
5. Cameron Kreins IND: 2:21.59
13. Brady Dahl JES: 2:25.81
22. Ethan Thompson EBW: 2:39.02
27. Griffin Gruman IND: 2:55.14
110M Hurdles
5. Brady Kohrs IND: 16.04
8. Isaac Wilcox IND: 17.03
1600M Run
7. Kile Rottinghaus JES: 5:22.69
12. Ayden Gonzelas JES: 5:34.58
18. Matt Tudor IND: 6:08.51
3200M Run
2. Nolan Evans JES: 10:32.09
7. Noah Valenzuela EBW: 11:25.57
8. Kile Rottinghaus JES: 11:29.21
15. Matt Tudor IND: 13:49.81
400M Hurdles
8. Carter Straw IND: 1:04.05
10. Parker McHone JES: 1:04.60
16. Jarrett Ciesielski JES: 1:09.66
20. Isaac Wilcox IND: 1:13.23
Discus
1. Carter Lienau JES: 158-08
4. Jake Sidles IND: 119-09
5. Kamden Ochsner JES: 117-02
8. Zach Sidles IND: 113-00
18. Cody Fox EBW: 85-09
High Jump
5. Hunter Bowers EBW: 5-04
8. Wyatt Kresser IND: 5-02
Long Jump
7. Jarrett Ciesielski JES: 17-09
9. Isaac Wilcox IND: 17-03
10. Ryan Bowers IND: 16-10
Shot Put
1. Carson Lienau JES: 51-09
3. Jake Sidles IND: 45-09
7. Korver Hupke IND: 40-03
11. Cody Fox EBW: 39-09
21. Kamden Ochsner JES: 36-10
29. Caleb Dircks EBW: 21-08
4x100M Relay
4. Independence 46.67
5. Jesup 46.99
13. East Buchanan 50.35
4x200M Relay
7. Independence 1:42.81
4x400M Relay
11. Independence 3:58.52
12. Jesup 4:03.54
4x800M Relay
9. East Buchanan 10:30.65
10. Independence 10:51.54
400M Shuttle Hurdle Relay
5. Independence 1:09.0-5
800 Sprint Medley Relay
3. Independence 1:41.18
7. Jesup 1:44.81
1600 Distance Medley Relay
6. Independence 4:09.68
8. Jesup 4:12.90
9. East Buchanan 4:15.28