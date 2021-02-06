DENVER – The Jesup boys basketball team dropped to 9-9 on the season with a tightly contested loss to the Denver Cyclones (15-3) by the score of 87-76.
“It was a really good offensive basketball game,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “Denver is really terrific on their home court and they showed it by hitting 15 3’s.”
It was a good night offensively for the J-Hawks, who shot 51.8% from the field and 81.8% from the free throw line. This terrific output kept the J-Hawks in the game, but 45 points from beyond the arc so too much to try to out-score a really good Denver team.
Junior Carson Lienau paced the J-Hawks with 24 points, while bringing down 8 rebounds. Freshman Jack Miller had a solid game, scoring 17 on 5 three-pointers and grabbing 4 rebounds. Senior Brodie Kresser had 13 points and led the team in rebounds with 11. Junior Parker McHone had 10 points and 7 assists, while senior Jase Pilcher added 8 points and 5 rebounds. Junior Corbin Fuelling had 4 points.
“Credit to our kids for battling back over and over throughout the game.” Added Smeins, “Denver hit big shots and made all their FT’s down the stretch.”
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 20 21 12 23 76
Denver 27 21 18 21 87
Jesup travels to Union Community (6-11) on Friday night. The boys will be back home hosting Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-11)on Tuesday. Next Thursday the J-Hawks will get the rematch with Denver.